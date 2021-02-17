The Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) will be hosting four food distribution events to assist anyone who needs food from Thursday, Feb. 18 to Monday, Feb. 22.

The events were put in place to provide food assistance to those lacking resources due to the record-breaking temperatures, power outages, and lack of food at local grocery stores.

TAFB encourages anyone needing food assistance to attend the events listed below, all of which are in Fort Worth.

Thursday, Feb. 18, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. an Emergency Food Box Distribution will be the first event, at TAFB's Distribution Center located at 2600 Cullen Street.

Friday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. TAFB's Weekly Mega Mobile Market will be at Herman Clark Stadium located at 5201 CA Roberson Boulevard.

Saturday, Feb. 20, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. will be a special distribution event also located at Herman Clark Stadium.

Monday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be another special distribution event located at Herman Clark Stadium.

TAFB staff will fully run the event located at its distribution center and will not need volunteers.

Members of the staff will also be providing SNAP assistance and answering questions about the SNAP application process. Individuals will also be able to receive help with completing and submitting the SNAP application if needed.

TAFB is asking for volunteers for distribution events taking place at the Herman Clark Stadium. Volunteers will be tasked with registration, traffic control and food distribution.

Volunteers can sign up at tafb.galaxydigital.com.