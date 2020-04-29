Suspects Crash Stolen Vehicle into Fort Worth Home: Police

A man is injured and a house is damaged after a stolen vehicle collided with a home in Fort Worth Tuesday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the incident occurred at 4925 Merida Ave at approximately 2:45 a.m.

Police said two male suspects hit the victim in the head while stealing his Ford F250 truck.

The suspects drove around the block and crashed the vehicle into a house at 4901 Sandage Avenue before fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

Police said the house on Sandage Avenue was damaged extensively during the crash, but none of the residents inside were injured.

Owner of vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they are still searching for the suspects.