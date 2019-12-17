Chase

Woman Arrested After Taking Rice Police on High-Speed Chase Into Dallas

Chase ends near SMU when driver turns into dead-end parking lot

A woman lead police on a high-speed chase Tuesday into downtown Dallas before surrendering in an parking lot on the Southern Methodist University campus.

The chase started in Rice, in Navarro County, at about 10:25 a.m. At times, officials said, the chase exceeded 100 mph.

In Dallas, the driver exited Central Expressway at Mockingbird, and drove north on the service road at a high speed. The driver then turned south and pulled into a parking lot behind Turpin Stadium near a field used for track-and-field events.

The woman exited the vehicle with her arms up and was taken into custody at about 10:55 a.m. without further incident.

It is not yet clear why the woman refused to stop for police.

Rice is located about 45 miles southeast of downtown Dallas, southeast of Ennis.

