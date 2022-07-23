Suspect Killed and Bystander Injured in Overnight Chase, Shootout on Stemmons Freeway

Bedford Police said a suspected drunk driver is dead after leading police on a chase into Dallas and shooting at officers on the freeway. Police said an officer returned fire after the suspect shot at officers.

In a written statement, Bedford Police said that just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, an officer attempted to pull over a suspected drunk driver accused of speeding on Highway 183.

Instead of stopping, police said the driver began shooting at the officer. The chase then led into Dallas near the 2200 block of N. Stemmons Freeway, I-35E, where the driver came to a stop.

"When the driver finally stopped, he exited his vehicle and began firing at officers again, striking police vehicles, other vehicles in the area, and an innocent bystander nearby with complete disregard for anyone in the area," said Bedford Police in a written statement.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said traffic deputies who, "were conducting a routine check" heard gunshots during the chase on I-35.

In a written statement, DSO said the deputies realized the Bedford officer, "was pursing the chase lone. As DSO entered the freeway, the suspect vehicle came to a stop in the middle of the freeway. Both deputies began to park their vehicles to conduct a felony stop."

The sheriff's office goes on to say the suspect got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the deputies and Bedford Police officer.

"One deputy’s squad car took a round in the middle of the windshield. The suspect firing his gun resulted in a civilian driver behind the DSO squad car being shot in the shoulder. This victim was transported to Parkland Hospital in critical condition," said the sheriff's office.

DSO said before the deputies could get out of their car, the Bedford officer returned fire, hitting the suspect who died at the scene.

The Dallas Police Department, who will be conducting the investigation, said in a statement that officers assisted in the pursuit involving Bedford Police and Dallas County Sheriff deputies.

DPD said there was a passenger inside the suspect's car who exited the vehicle and surrendered to police.

No officers were injured during the chase and shooting.

Police said the Dallas County District Attorney's Office is also involved in the investigation.

The shooting, which happened in 2300 block of N. Stemmons Freeway, near the Medical District, led to major delays for hours because investigators shut down the highway.