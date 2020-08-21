Suspect in Flower Mound Shooting Death of 18-Year-Old Man Found Dead

The suspect in a Flower Mound homicide investigation has been found dead, police say.

Police identified a 23-year-old man from Pleasanton, California as a suspect in the Aug. 18 murder of 18-year-old Matthew Thane.

During the homicide investigation, police said they were led to an acquaintance of Thane who he met through online gaming.

On Wednesday, detectives analyzed cell phone data and found that the acquaintance traveled from Pleasanton to Flower Mound and then back to California within a 72-hour timeframe, police said.

According to police, Flower Mound detectives contacted the Pleasanton Police Department for assistance with the investigation.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the suspect's home, and attempted to serve the warrant on Wednesday night, police said.

Police said they believe that the suspect took his own life while police were attempting to get the suspect to leave the residence.

The suspect's identity and official cause of death has not been released by the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau.

Police said the case is still under investigation.