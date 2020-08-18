Flower Mound

18-Year-Old Fatally Shot in Flower Mound Tuesday Morning: Police

An 18-year-old died from a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning in what police described as "not a random act," according to Flower Mound police.

At approximately 5:53 a.m., Flower Mound police responded to a shooting call in the 3600 block of Green Meadow Lane. Upon arrival, officers found Matthew Thane, 18, dead with a gunshot wound, according to police.

No other family members were injured.

Police said they believe the suspect, described wearing jeans and a black motorcycle helmet, is not in the area.

According to police, Thane's murder is not "a random act."

Flower Mound police are asking the public if anyone noticed any suspicious vehicles or individuals in the area of Green Meadow Lane between Monday night and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information can contact the police non-emergency line at 972-539-0525 or the anonymous tip-line at 972-874-3307.

