New Sunnyvale Police Department to Begin Receiving 911 Calls Monday

Sunnyvale police said citizens should keep these numbers handy

Sunnyvale Police Department

The new Sunnyvale Police Department will begin receiving 911 calls for the Town of Sunnyvale on Monday.

For all non-emergency calls, citizens should call 972-203-0312.

According to Sunnyvale police, with this cutover of 911, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office will be responding to fewer calls, but will still be in the area until Oct. 1.

Sunnyvale police said citizens should keep these numbers handy.

The Sunnyvale Police Department was established in November 2019 and is currently in its startup phase.

