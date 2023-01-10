This Sunday, Jan. 15 will mark 1 year since 44-year-old Mali Akram, a British citizen, held a rabbi and three congregants hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville.

After being held hostage for 11 hours, the four people inside were able to make it out alive. The suspect was shot and killed by authorities.

The FBI called the incident “a terrorism-related matter” targeting the Jewish community.

Ahead of the first anniversary, Congregation Beth Israel posted a statement on its website saying, "It had been a difficult and challenging year, but we are healing, grateful, strengthened and optimistic."

It went on to thank the community and people of all backgrounds and faiths for their support.

Statement from Congregation Beth Israel Regarding Anniversary of Jan 15 Attack

As we approach the first anniversary of the attack on Congregation Beth Israel and our community, we want to let everyone know that we are recovering. It has been a difficult and challenging year, but we are healing, grateful, strengthened and optimistic. To our friends in the community from all backgrounds; Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Unitarian Universalist, secular and religious, civilian and law enforcement, government and private – thank you for being here with us and for us. On that horrible day and the months that followed, you showed, by your actions and words, what Community is and what Community can be. We will never forget your many kindnesses and we again express our profound appreciation.

The attack on us was sparked by racism and antisemitism and fueled by often repeated racist, anti-Semitic tropes. Therefore, we continue to call on good Americans and all good people everywhere to speak out against racism, Jew-hatred, and religious intolerance. When you hear it, challenge it. Don’t be silent in order to be polite. Let those who spew hate know hate is not welcome in our homes, our community, our nation, or our world.

Cheryl Drazin, Vice President of the Anti-Defamation League Central Division said as they commemorate what happened a year ago, they're looking at the changes seen across the country and in North Texas as Anti-Semitism has become a topic of conversation for many.

"The reality is that in order for us to make sure that all houses of worship are safe that people can gather and pray in safety, it's going to take collaborative measures, whether that is nonprofit security grants through the government, whether it is making sure that whenever people celebrate a Sabbath Friday, Saturday, Sunday, that they have space that is secure, that law enforcement is engaged in protecting those spaces, and that as brothers and sisters in the community, we speak up for one another when we see hate," described Drazin.

She was on the ground that day outside the synagogue helping coordinate communications with the local Jewish community and law enforcement.

“It was surreal, as far as actually being in the space and there was so much to do, so many people to keep informed, that in many ways it was on auto drive. Who do you call next? Who do you talk to? Have you made sure that this person knows that person is available? Always the hope and prayers that the hostages would be okay," described Drazin. "I have a long-time personal relationship with Rabbi Charlie and his community, his congregation, ADL has serviced that congregation for years. I've never been as close to knowing someone in a perilous situation as I was that day."

Since a year ago, there have been active threat trainings at synagogues across North Texas.

There is also a push for more dialogue amongst people within their own inner circles to combat hatred and stereotypes.

“Clearly when acts of hate occur, there needs to be both a law enforcement response but also a community response. We need leaders who stand up and speak out saying that unacceptable in their community," said Drazin.

She said the amount of support they've seen from groups and individuals of all backgrounds in the past 12 months speaks volumes that there are more friends rather than foes in the community.

“When I think back on a year ago, what I'm overwhelmed with, aside from the appreciation for the outcome, is how many people from across communities reached out to be supportive to me personally, to the congregation, to the hostages, to the Jewish community in general. It was overwhelming in a wonderful way and if we can continue that kind of energy that multiplies effect, rather than diminishes, I think this is a problem we'll be able to solve it eventually," said Drazin in regards to the community coming together.