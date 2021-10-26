Student in Custody After ‘Vague' Threat Made to Everman High School Campus: PD

The Everman Police Department is investigating a threat that led to a local high school being placed on lockdown.

According to Everman Police Chief C. W. Spencer, the Everman Joe C. Bean High School received a vague and unspecific threat in a phone call at 9 a.m. Monday. In response, the school was placed under lockdown immediately and law enforcement was called.

After investigation, authorities discovered that the call was made by a student. Officers took the student into custody and the threat was deemed as not credible since the student is a juvenile and there were no weapons involved.

Spencer said in a statement that an increase in police presence will be seen on their campus.

"We will always be extremely responsive to any potential threats at our schools. The safety and security of students within the Everman ISD is our top priority," Spencer wrote in the statement.