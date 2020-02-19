Stolen Truck Crashes Through DART Crossing Arm, Hits Utility Pole

A stolen vehicle has been found wrecked into a utility pole in Dallas Wednesday morning, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, a stolen RAM 1500 pickup truck crashed through a DART railroad crossing arm and hit a utility pole in the 3200 block of Metropolitan Avenue at about 1 a.m.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot and has not been found.

The pickup truck was recently reported stolen by a man who was closing up a restaurant, police said.

Dallas police and DART officials blocked off the intersection while they investigated the incident.