The State Fair of Texas Launches New Series, ‘Deep Fried Dynasty' on A&E, Premiering Tuesday

The show follows eight contestants competing for a million-dollar cash prize

Big Tex is coming to the big screen. The State Fair of Texas announced its new series "Deep Fried Dynasty" featuring fan favorites from the 2021 concessionaries.

On Tuesday, March 8, foodies everywhere can tune in to A&E for the series' back-to-back episodes to see what it takes to create the mouthwatering event.

"I am most excited for people to learn about the State Fair of Texas and our team, our relationship with our vendors, and what it entails for us to work together and make this annual event a success," said Melanie Linnear, State Fair of Texas vice president of food and beverage.

A&E's "Deep Fried Dynasty" follows eight contestants, given only 24 days to turn deep-fried delicacies into major profits.

Deep-Fried Butter, Crispy Crazy corn, and Fried S'Mores are just to name a few of the creative dishes that bring in millions of fairgoers into the annual event.

The series will also take a look inside at how these imaginative foods come to life and the cash prize at stake for these family-run small businesses.

"It checks all the boxes for great TV - reality, eccentric characters, food, entertainment, family traditions all in the pursuit of the American Dream," said Christi Erpillo, co-owner of Fernie's Funnel Cakes. "We are so excited for everyone to see what goes on behind the scenes!"

Learn more about your favorite competitors and stands here.

