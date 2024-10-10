State Fair of Texas prepares for first Longhorns, Sooners SEC rivalry game

The undefeated #1 Texas Longhorns trot into town this weekend to face the #18 Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl.

Saturday marks the 120th meeting between the teams, but this is the first time they have met as members of the Southeastern Conference.

“Bragging rights are always an issue, and no matter where these teams rank, they want to show up to compete,” said Nate Gross, VP of Fair Operations.



Gross says national media outlets like the SEC Network and Barstool Sports will broadcast from the State Fair for the game.



Crowds, he says, are expected to double. Gates will open early at 7 a.m.

“When your average daily attendance is nearly doubled on this particular day, you have to have an extra three to four hours just to get everybody in, and we want people to experience the fair in addition to the game,” said Gross.

And what's a fair experience without food?

“Texas-OU day is THE day for sales for the State Fair of Texas, and that's why we're all trying to come up with something creative to make sure that somebody stops at your booth,” said Christi Erpillo with Fernie’s Funnel Cakes.

From Belgian waffles and funnel cakes to cocktails, burnt orange, and crimson-colored treats are on the menu.

“A lot of vendors out here, they pull for Oklahoma to win because they say we make more money if Oklahoma wins. I don't care. I was born and raised in Dallas. I’m pulling for the orange team,” said Erpillo.

This year, kickoff will be later than usual. Instead of an 11 a.m. start, it will be at 2:30 p.m.