State Fair of Texas is accepting applications for seasonal jobs

Hiring has begun for the upcoming State Fair of Texas at Dallas Fair Park.

Applications are being accepted for nearly 2,200 seasonal positions starting at $17.82 per hour, a 17% increase over the $15.21 per hour wage paid last year. Positions include coupon sales, creative arts, games, gates, guest services, livestock, maintenance, plumbing, and others. A complete list can be found online.

Every year the fair provides more than 7,000 seasonal job opportunities. The remaining 4,800 positions come through partners for contractors, food and beverage concessionaires, ride and games operators, vendors, clean teams, and security.

For more information or to apply for all seasonal positions at the State Fair of Texas, visit BigTex.com/Jobs.

If you want to apply but do not have access to the internet, the following locations are opening their computer facilities to those who want to fill out applications online.

APPLY ONLINE AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1621 South Boulevard

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Park South YMCA, 2500 Romaine Avenue

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday from 7 a.m. to noon.

TR Hoover Community Development Center, 5106 Bexar Street.

Hours: Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The 2023 State Fair of Texas, themed "Explore the Midway," opens Friday, Sept. 29 and runs through Oct. 22.