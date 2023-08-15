For the upcoming State Fair of Texas, minors will only be allowed into the fairgrounds after 5 p.m. if they are accompanied by a guardian or chaperone.

The State Fair of Texas announced the new policy change Tuesday, saying juveniles entering the fair who are 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or chaperone who is 21 or older. A chaperone may bring in no more than six minors at any time and the chaperone will be required to present a valid ID at the gate.

Once inside the fairgrounds, the state fair said the guardian is not required to remain with the minor(s) but they are encouraged to stay in communication with each other and be aware of where they are in Fair Park.

"Public safety is our top priority. We are committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for all who attend our annual celebration of Texas," said Jaime Navarro, chief operating officer for the State Fair of Texas. "Comparable policies are being instated industry-wide, and the State Fair of Texas believes this policy is the best course of action to enhance the existing safety measures for all fairgoers, vendors, and employees."

Last summer, Dallas Police said a group of fairgoers tried to create chaos by running through the fairgrounds leading to reports of a shooting. Those reports, police said, were investigated and were found to be unsubstantiated.

For more information on the new fair's new policy and other State Fair-related questions, please visit BigTex.com/KnowBeforeYouGo. The State Fair of Texas' full Guest Code of Conduct can be found on BigTex.com/CodeofConduct, and will be posted at each State Fair pedestrian entry gate.

The State Fair of Texas runs from Sept. 29 through Oct. 22.