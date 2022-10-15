State Fair of Texas

False Claims of Gunfire Scares Crowd at the State Fair of Texas Friday

Dallas police found that no shots were fired at Fair Park

By NBC DFW Staff

Despite rumors, Dallas police found that there were no shots fired at The State Fair of Texas after receiving information about a shooting.

According to the department, officers responded after receiving information regarding a shooting at Fair Park Friday night.

After investigation, it was found that no shots were fired. There are no reports of any injuries. Police did not say what may have led to the false claims.

The State Fair of Texas also confirmed that there were no reports from the police about shots fired.

"It appears fairgoers are trying to create chaos by running through the fairgrounds."

