State Fair of Texas Begins Filling 7,000 Seasonal Jobs

With the State Fair of Texas just a few months away the annual North Texas event is looking to fill about 7,000 seasonal jobs.

The starting wage for job openings at the state fair is $12.38 per hour, about $1.18 more than the 2019 rate.

Applications for the fair can be found online with opportunities available in the following areas: coupon sales, creative arts, games, gates, guest services, livestock, maintenance, and plumbing.

The State Fair of Texas continues to keep the safety and the well-being of its staff and customers front of mind and ask that all applicants be vaccinated against COVID-19 due to their close interaction with others. They will require documentation of COVID-19 vaccination. Other applicable safety measures will be required, such as facial coverings, social distancing, and additional sanitation of work areas.

To apply for season positions at the State Fair of Texas visit BigTex.com/jobs.

The state fair has partnered with several local organizations that will provide access to the internet and their computer facilities for those wanting to fill out an application. In addition, the state fair encourages applicants to visit their local libraries to utilize internet access.

For more information on local libraries, please visit DallasLibrary2.org. See below for details on the participating locations.

  • Cornerstone Baptist Church
    1621 South Boulevard
    Hours: Monday- Saturday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Martin Luther King Branch Library
    2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
    Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursdays 11 a.m to 7 p.m.
  • Park South YMCA
    2500 Romaine Avenue
    *Laptops available in the lobby upon request
    Hours: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • TR Hoover Community Development Center
    5106 Bexar Street
    Hours: Monday- Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • West Dallas Public Library
    2332 Singleton Boulevard
    Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays: 10 a.m to 6 p.m.; Thursdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The State Fair of Texas will be open Sept. 24 through Oct. 17.

