State Fair of Texas Begins Filling 7,000 Seasonal Jobs

With the State Fair of Texas just a few months away the annual North Texas event is looking to fill about 7,000 seasonal jobs.

The starting wage for job openings at the state fair is $12.38 per hour, about $1.18 more than the 2019 rate.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Applications for the fair can be found online with opportunities available in the following areas: coupon sales, creative arts, games, gates, guest services, livestock, maintenance, and plumbing.

The State Fair of Texas continues to keep the safety and the well-being of its staff and customers front of mind and ask that all applicants be vaccinated against COVID-19 due to their close interaction with others. They will require documentation of COVID-19 vaccination. Other applicable safety measures will be required, such as facial coverings, social distancing, and additional sanitation of work areas.

To apply for season positions at the State Fair of Texas visit BigTex.com/jobs.

The state fair has partnered with several local organizations that will provide access to the internet and their computer facilities for those wanting to fill out an application. In addition, the state fair encourages applicants to visit their local libraries to utilize internet access.

For more information on local libraries, please visit DallasLibrary2.org. See below for details on the participating locations.

Cornerstone Baptist Church

1621 South Boulevard

Hours: Monday- Saturday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.



1621 South Boulevard Hours: Monday- Saturday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Martin Luther King Branch Library

2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursdays 11 a.m to 7 p.m.



2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursdays 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Park South YMCA

2500 Romaine Avenue

*Laptops available in the lobby upon request

Hours: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



2500 Romaine Avenue *Laptops available in the lobby upon request Hours: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. TR Hoover Community Development Center

5106 Bexar Street

Hours: Monday- Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



5106 Bexar Street Hours: Monday- Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. West Dallas Public Library

2332 Singleton Boulevard

Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays: 10 a.m to 6 p.m.; Thursdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The State Fair of Texas will be open Sept. 24 through Oct. 17.