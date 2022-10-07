State Fair of Texas

Prize Livestock Sold at State Fair of Texas Youth Market Live Auction

The Youth Market Live Auction at the State Fair of Texas is the culmination of months, sometimes years of hard work for the student who raise show livestock.

By Noelle Walker

NBCDFW.com

Inside the Brisco Carpenter Livestock Center at the State Fair of Texas, prize-winning livestock were lined up in Grand Champion's row.

"This is Blondie," Aven Horn said answering passers-by's questions about her Grand Champion Youth Market Steer. "Pretty big 2-year-old if you ask me!"

Blondie weighed in at 1,389 pounds, but weight isn't all that matters in a show steer.

"They have to be able to walk good. They have to be able to have muscle, the right amount of fat, the right amount of bone," Horn said. "A lot of hard work, money, and dedication goes into this. It's not just show up and show and get the money."

Horn lives near Abilene. The State Fair of Texas was Blondie's first, and last show.

"Blondie, I think, is a really easy-going steer," Horn said. "Being able to show comes naturally to him...I think that's something pretty special about him."

Blondie was first up at auction and fetched $130,000. Horn said she'll use the money for college and to help start her career.

"The agriculture industry has poured so much into me," Horn said. "I want to give back to it."

Here is a list of the Youth Market Grand Champion selling prices and the students who raised them:

  • Grand Champion Steer: Aven Horn, $130,000
  • Grand Champion Barrow: Camryn Clift, $63,000
  • Grand Champion Lamb: Madden Wise, $30,000
  • Grand Champion Goat: Madden Wise, $27,000
  • Grand Champion Broiler: Wesley May, $16,000

This was the first time the same student raised both the Grand Champion Lamb and Goat.

