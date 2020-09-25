Masked Big Tex Stands Tall Over Revised 2020 State Fair

For 68 years, Big Tex has greeted tens of millions of people who visit the annual State Fair of Texas.

And even if what is happening this fall is not quite the fair experience people have come to expect over the decades, the 55-foot tall cowboy will still bellow out his hearty “Howdy folks!” to all those who take part in the Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru.

The drive-thru event starts this weekend, what would have been the opening weekend of the 2020 State Fair of Texas, and it will go on every weekend during what would have been the regular run of the fair.

Rides at the 2020 State Fair of Texas are available online, NBC 5’s Ben Russell reports.

For a flat fee of either $65 or $99, participants will drive through the grounds of Fair Park in Dallas, which are decked out in State Fair style, and picking up Fair food favorites along the way.

At Big Tex Circle, visitors will park and exit their cars to have their pictures taken by a professional photographer.

“We have seen from Instagram heat maps that one of the most photographed spots in the entire country during the month of October, and the late part of September, is right here at Big Tex circle,” said Mitchell Glieber, President of the State Fair of Texas. “So we know that it is a huge deal. Everyone that comes out to the Fair with their family wants to get a picture with Big Tex.”

The State Fair of Texas is adapting with health safety measures and keeping its famous culinary traditions alive, NBC 5’s Larry Collins reports.

The 2020 picture will certainly stand out in the photo albums, because like most Texans Big Tex is donning a face mask this year.

“We feel like we want to stand in solidarity with Texans. If we are all wearing masks he should be wearing a mask, too,” said Karissa Condoianis, Senior Vice President of Public Relations for the State Fair of Texas.

The mask that Big Tex is wearing measures seven feet wide by four feet tall.

“It is going to be a great photo opportunity for people who come out to look at 10 or 20 years later down the line and say, ‘Remember that crazy year of 2020?’ Glieber said.