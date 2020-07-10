Longtime State Fair of Texas Worker Reflects on This Year's Cancellation Due to Pandemic

This week the State Fair of Texas announced the fair is canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While not surprising, the news was still hard for longtime fair worker, Rose Landin, to take.

"I'm gonna miss everybody for a whole year," Landin said. "Years back I worked as a volunteer. Now they give you a little money, which is nice!"

Landin is a fixture at the State Fair of Texas. She's worked in the information booth for more than a quarter-century. She's been going to the fair a lot longer than that.

"So I will be 102," Landin said with a smile. Her birthday is July 15. She started working at the fair after she retired, and since then, never imagined a year she wouldn't be there.

"I'm trying to deal with it myself. How can you tell somebody when it's part of your body, part of your heart," Landin said wiping tears. "I love every minute of it. I wouldn't give it up for nothing."

The last time the State Fair of Texas was canceled was 75 years ago, for World War ll. Landin is crossing her fingers she'll be back at her booth next year.

"I'll be there when it opens. I don't know when it will be, but I'll be here," Landin said laughing. "I'm really looking forward to that."