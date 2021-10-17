Fair Rookies, Veterans Enjoy Final Day at State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas was the place to be Sunday night for thousands of people who snagged their last chance at a selfie with Big Tex and a Fletcher’s Corny Dog.

Michael and Dawn Gonzales will soon celebrate their 30-year wedding anniversary. They said the secret to a long, happy marriage is the State Fair of Texas.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

“An old couple that was saying the reason that they stayed together forever, like 90 years, they came to the fair every year,” Michael Gonzales said. “And we thought, 'We do too!'"

It’s their tradition to visit the fair every year on closing night, and just about every attraction is a tie for favorite in their book.

“The butter sculpture,” Dawn Gonzales said. “The smell of it. Corn dogs. All of it.”

People were eager to get back onto the fairgrounds after last year’s modified experience due to COVID-19. With so much foot traffic, one mother-daughter duo decided to study the map and strategize.

“We’re waiting until like 9 o’clock or so to ride the rides,” Christine Noriega said.

Then there are those who waited until the last night to experience the state fair for the first time.

“I’m loving the food. Now I’m waiting to get some ice cream,” first-time fairgoer Nikkie Hinton said.

The State Fair of Texas has an estimated yearly economic impact of $400 million. Fair officials said they welcomed more than 2.2 million fairgoers this year.

Visitors can mark their calendars for the 2022 State Fair of Texas, which will run Sept. 30-Oct. 23.