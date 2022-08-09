Cravings Ahead: A Look Back at Some of the Top State Fair Foods

Hollywood has the Oscars, and Broadway has the Tonys. Dallas? It has the Big Tex Choice Awards.

The State Fair of Texas will announce the 10 finalists for the 2022 awards on August 10.

Thirty-six semifinalists are competing for best taste in the savory or sweet categories, and all the dishes are going head-to-head for most creative.

The State Fair started awarding the Big Tex statues nearly two decades ago, and the competition is fierce.

In 2021, the Armadillo took home 'Best Taste - Sweet.'

Learn more about this year's Big Tex Choice Award Winner in the sweet category. It's called The Armadillo, and watching this video can help you unlock a fun freebie when you pick one up at the state fair!

Deep Fried Seafood Gumbo Balls snagged the other two titles for 'Best Taste - Savory' and 'Most Creative.'

This dish didn't just win one Big Tex Choice Award! Deep Fried Seafood Gumbo Balls took home the trophies for savory and most creative. Find out all the amazing tastes packed into this basket at the State Fair.

Fletcher's wasn't in the running for the awards, but they rolled out a spicy twist on their classic corny dog: The Dallas Hot Bird Dog. It's a stick-less creation smothered in mac and cheese and topped with fried jalapeños and hot sauce.

For the first time in 79 years, Fletcher's gets rid of the sticks and adds some spice to put a twist on their State Fair corny dog tradition! Get an up close look at what goes into making the Dallas Hot Bird Dog. It's a corny dog, loaded with mac & cheese, fried jalapenos, and hot sauce.

The Big Tex Choice Awards took the year off in 2020, when the pandemic canceled the fair. Instead, we learned how to make a Fried PB&J at home.

Five-time Big Tex Choice Award winner Abel Gonzales, Junior, helps Deborah Ferguson fry his famous Fried PB&J sandwich at home. His episode on Big Tex Cooking School showing how to make Fried PB&J and Fried Pizza debuts on Monday, Sept. 28. Don’t want to try it at home? Get your fried food favorites at Gonzales’ new restaurant, Cocina Italiano, 7101 Harry Hines Blvd,...

Fried PB&J from “Fry King” Abel Gonzales, Jr.

Ingredients:

Creamy peanut butter

Jelly

Pancake mix

Powdered sugar

White bread

Vegetable or corn oil for frying

Supplies:

Deep pot for frying or a fryer

Thermometer that measures to 375 degrees

Tongs

Cutting board

Steps:

Assemble PBJ sandwiches and freeze overnight

Day of Preparation: