Cravings Ahead: A Look Back at Some of the Top State Fair Foods

Hollywood has the Oscars, and Broadway has the Tonys. Dallas? It has the Big Tex Choice Awards.
The State Fair of Texas will announce the 10 finalists for the 2022 awards on August 10.
Thirty-six semifinalists are competing for best taste in the savory or sweet categories, and all the dishes are going head-to-head for most creative.
The State Fair started awarding the Big Tex statues nearly two decades ago, and the competition is fierce.
In 2021, the Armadillo took home 'Best Taste - Sweet.'
Deep Fried Seafood Gumbo Balls snagged the other two titles for 'Best Taste - Savory' and 'Most Creative.'
Fletcher's wasn't in the running for the awards, but they rolled out a spicy twist on their classic corny dog: The Dallas Hot Bird Dog. It's a stick-less creation smothered in mac and cheese and topped with fried jalapeños and hot sauce.
The Big Tex Choice Awards took the year off in 2020, when the pandemic canceled the fair. Instead, we learned how to make a Fried PB&J at home.
Fried PB&J from “Fry King” Abel Gonzales, Jr.
Ingredients:
Creamy peanut butter
Jelly
Pancake mix
Powdered sugar
White bread
Vegetable or corn oil for frying
Supplies:
Deep pot for frying or a fryer
Thermometer that measures to 375 degrees
Tongs
Cutting board
Steps:
Assemble PBJ sandwiches and freeze overnight
Day of Preparation:
- Heat oil in pot to 375 degrees
- Prepare pancake mix with batter slightly thicker than needed for pancakes
- Dunk frozen PBJ sandwiches into batter and cover in a thick coat
- Using tongs, place coated sandwich in hot oil
- Fry on one side until golden, then flip
- Put fried sandwich on a plate with paper towels
- Move to cutting board and slice diagonally
- Rest four triangles on a serving plate, crust side down
- Sprinkle with powdered sugar
- Squeeze another layer of jelly on top of sandwiches
- Eat and enjoy!