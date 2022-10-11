Bring Five Cans of Food, Get Into State Fair of Texas for $5 on Wednesdays

If you bring five cans of food to the State Fair of Texas on Wednesdays, you can buy a ticket inside for just $5.

“That is the best deal we offer on admission the entire run of the fair,” said Karissa Condoianis, vice president of public relations for the State Fair of Texas.

The deal is part of a partnership with the State Fair of Texas, the North Texas Food Bank and NBC 5's Fighting Hunger initiative.

Five cans of food can make a difference to hungry families. And they can be cans of anything.

"They have a great need for peanut butter, tuna fish,” Condoianis said. “You can bring canned beans, canned soup, anything that suits your fancy to donate to the North Texas Food Bank."

It's the food bank's largest canned food drive of the year.

"It's really about coming together as a community and supporting our community,” Condoianis said.

The fair runs through Sunday, Oct. 23.

More than 2 million people are expected to attend.