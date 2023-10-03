State Fair of Texas traditions: opening day pins

The State Fair of Texas opened for its 137th year last Friday.

Many Texans look forward to the annual tradition of going to the state fair on opening day. It is typically the least busy day of the fair, but some people go for a special reason.

Fairgoers who attend the state fair on opening day can receive an opening day pin.

The opening day pin is designed to match the theme of the state fair every year and fairgoers can get the free pin by asking Tex Team members at one of the nine information booths. Only 15,000 pins are made every year, so make sure to get to Fair Park early to grab yours.

Special pins have been a tradition that dates back to some of the first years of the fair. Originally pins were made for honored guests, Tex Team members and vendors. Around 2013 the opening day pin became a consistent fixture for the state fair.

Over the years the design of the pins has transformed from enamel pins to the button style that is passed out today.

The State Fair of Texas is open through Oct. 22.

