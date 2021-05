The State Fair of Texas awards graduating seniors across the state more than $1 million in college scholarships.

Typically most of the money used for the scholarships comes from donations during the State Fair of Texas, but even though the fair was canceled last year scholarships were still awarded to 170 students, 67 of whom are from the Dallas ISD.

