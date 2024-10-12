Stars and Mavs fans get new food options at American Airlines Center

Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks fans will have new food options throughout the American Airlines Center this season with a hand-crafted menu.

The two teams worked closely with Levy, American Airlines Center’s hospitality partner, and 50 Eggs Hospitality Group to upgrade the overall food experience.

“We are excited to offer these new high-quality food options for our fans,” said Patrick Dumont, governor of the Mavericks. “These enhancements are the beginning of our effort to reimagine the experience at American Airlines Center. We are pleased our fans will be able to enjoy these new offerings for the 2024-2025 season and we look forward to sharing more of our plans in the months to come.”

“We’re thrilled that our fans will be able to choose from a wide array of fantastic food when they come to a Dallas Stars game,” added Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts. “Championship-level teams on the ice and on the court go well with championship-level food, and our fans deserve it. We’re thankful to our partners at the Mavericks, Levy, and 50 Eggs Hospitality for coming together to make it all happen.”

The new cuisine will be available starting Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Dallas Stars’ regular season home opener against the New York Islanders.

American Airlines released the menu with all the new dishes on Thursday.

The 2024-25 American Airlines Center signature food menu:

Bonanno Brothers Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza

Chef Frank Bonnano will use ingredients such as Caputo 00 flour, authentic Italian mozzarella and parmesan, Burke pepperoni, and fresh full red tomato sauce for a new take on the American Airlines Center fan favorite.

Chicken Tenders by Spring Chicken

Hand-breaded fresh chicken tenderloins crafted in collaboration with the James Beard award-winning recipe from 50 Eggs Hospitality's Yardbird restaurant.

All-Beef Hot Dog

Niman Ranch all-beef hot dogs are smoked over hickory wood, resulting in a flavorful and fresh frank without any added nitrates or nitrites. The dogs will be served on signature brioche buns baked by Signature Baking Company, which has been a staple of the Metroplex since 1978.

Zavala’s BBQ

Consistently ranked as one of the best BBQ joints in the DFW area, Zavala’s will bring brisket, sausage, ribs, and more to the venue with its signature backyard-smoking style.

Artisan Soft Pretzels

Handmade on-site using an authentic Amish recipe, these premium soft pretzels from Ben’s Pretzels are light, fluffy, and lightly salted with a special imported German pretzel salt. The are no harsh preservatives or ingredients and all pretzels are egg, dairy, and nut-free.

Dulce de Leche Churros

Created in collaboration with local small business The Churro Factory, these tasty treats will have the perfect blend of crispy, golden dough and rich, creamy sweetness.

Texas-Sized Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

A Texas-sized rendition of the Philadelphia classic, the sandwich will include all-natural black angus beef from 44 Farms, a Cameron, Texas, family-owned operation with more than 100 years of experience providing a delicious, wholesome, and enjoyable eating experience. The sandwiches will be served with white American cheese and provolone cheese, sautéed white onions, and wrapped in a signature baking fresh French baguette from Signature Baking Company.

Street Tacos

Using preservative-free corn tortillas from La Norteña Tortillas, fans can choose from three different options:

• Carne Asada: Carne asada, cilantro-onions, avocado salsa

• Chicken Carnitas Taco: Chicken carnitas, cilantro-onions, tomatillo salsa

• Tacos al Pastor: Shaved pastor meat, cilantro-onions, grilled pineapple, salsa taquera

Signature Smash Burger

The burger has been reimagined with a custom beef blend from Buckhead Meat Co. and includes American cheese, Levy secret sauce, and bread and butter pickles nestled between a signature baking brioche hamburger bun from Signature Baking Company.