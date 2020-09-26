Stars

Stars Fans Watch Nerve-Wracking Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final at American Airlines Center

By Lili Zheng

NBC 5 News

Stars fans eagerly watched Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at the American Airlines Center on Saturday night as the Dallas took on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The teams returned to the ice less than 24 hours after Tampa Bay defeated Dallas in overtime of Game 4 on Friday night.

Julie Barrett of Irving said she has been a season ticket holder since 2002 and has come to nearly every game, adding she had not given up hope the Stars could stay in the championship series.

“They got to stop taking penalties. That’s what kind of killing them right now. If they could minimize the penalties, they have a really good chance of winning the game tonight,” Barrett said.

Under COVID-19 restrictions, the American Airlines Center is allowing 25% capacity which is about 5,000 fans. According to a center spokesperson, a little more than 3,200 attended the watch party on Saturday.

