The Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars return to the ice for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at 7 p.m. on NBC 5, less than 24 hours after Tampa Bay beat Dallas in overtime of Game 4.

This is the first Stanley Cup Final with back-to-back games since 2009 and only the second since the mid-1950s.

Tampa Bay leads the series three games to one and can claim the second Stanley Cup in franchise history with a win Saturday night.