Stage 4 cancer patient marries husband in Dallas hospital chapel on Christmas Eve

A Dallas woman fulfilled her lifelong dream of having a Christmas Eve wedding despite overcoming unexpected challenges.

For 48-year-old Letitia Cox, Christmas Eve was a dream come true: marrying the man of her dreams in front of family and friends. Since she was a little girl, Cox always wanted a Christmas Eve wedding. But she wasn't expecting a ceremony like Sunday's.

"This is the happiest day of my life," Cox told NBC 5. "I couldn't ask for a happier day."

Cox has stage 4 ovarian cancer. She's been in treatment at Medical City Dallas Hospital for the past five months, her then-fiancé Jerry sticking by her through it all.

She married her husband in the chapel at Medical City Hospital.

"It defines how much we love each other, how much he's willing to be there for me," Cox said of her husband, Jerry Cox. "Because I've been in the hospital literally since July 27."

"He's been sleeping on the sofas in there and the chairs, eating hospital food, just so he could be by my side," said Leticia. "So it means everything."

Despite being confined to the hospital, Letitia and Jerry wanted this to be their big Christmas Eve. Medical City made it happen, opening their hospital chapel for the ceremony.

Letitia was taken into the chapel for the ceremony in a wheelchair. There were smiles and happy tears during the ceremony, as both bride and groom became emotional when the other read their vows.

And finally, the moment arrived.

"Jerry Cox and Letitia Johnson are now Mr. and Mrs. Cox," the officiant announced to cheering friends and family.

Reflecting on the ceremony, the groom was grateful they were able to make it happen.

"When you know who the love of your life is, don't let time slip by," said Jerry Cox. "Because time is only for now."

On Christmas Day, Letitia's battle will continue. But so will the memory of the Christmas Eve wedding that nothing could take away from her.

"And I'm so blessed today that I'm Mrs. Cox," Cox told NBC 5.