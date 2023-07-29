Stackhouse Burgers temporarily closing due to overnight fire

The popular restaurant, Stackhouse Burgers, will be "temporarily closing until further notice" after an overnight fire.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, its crews fought a one-alarm fire Friday night at Stackhouse on 2917 Gaston Ave. after receiving reports of a single-vehicle accident that may have started the fire.

Dallas Fire-Rescue received the initial call at 10:15 p.m. and the fire at the restaurant was controlled by 11:45 p.m. Friday, DFR said.

No injuries were reported in association with this incident.

The restaurant posted to its social media account, stating that the restaurant will be closing temporarily:

"Dear Valued Customers,

We regret to inform you that a fire incident occurred at Stackhouse Burgers yesterday evening, causing significant damage to our establishment. Thankfully, no one was harmed during the incident, as all staff members and customers were promptly evacuated to safety. However, due to the extent of the damage, it is with great sadness that we must announce the temporary closure of our restaurant until further notice.

The safety and well-being of our patrons and employees have always been our utmost priority, and we are profoundly grateful for your understanding and support during this difficult time. We will keep you informed of any updates regarding the progress and our anticipated reopening date through our Social Media Channels.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude for your understanding, encouragement, and support. We are eager to welcome you back to Stackhouse soon as we can!"

The cause of the fire, and any relation to a motor vehicle accident, is under investigation.