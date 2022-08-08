Special Texas House Hearing on School Safety Held in Austin

With the 88th Texas legislative session just 6 months away, special committees are looking at school safety and mental health. Witnesses testified at a joint committee hearing of the Texas House Select Committee on Youth and Health Safety, and the Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety.

“It really does take a village to meet the needs of our children in Texas,” said Sonia Gaines, Deputy Executive Commissioner Behavioral Health, Health and Human Services Commission.

After the mass shooting in Uvalde, Governor Greg Abbott asked the Lieutenant Governor, and House Speaker for special committees to develop legislative recommendations on school safety, mental health, social media, police training, and firearm safety.

Six panels of witnesses addressed the House committees today.

“We talk a lot about first line of defense. First line of defense is whomever is talking to that child, whomever that is. Whether it is a school counselor, or a principal, or the LPC, an LMSW, it doesn’t matter, whomever is talking with that child. So we need to focus on professional development,” said Dr. Steve F. Bain, founding director, TAMUK Rural Mental Health Institute

This hearing also looked at ways to solidify reporting and detecting threats. A senior manager of the Department of Public Safety's intelligence and counterterrorism division explained a system called IWATCH Texas.

“The use of a single statewide reporting system ensures tips from different parts of the community integrate to link critical data,” said Kimberly Jones, Senior Manager, DPS intelligence and counterterrorism division.

The police response in Uvalde was investigated by the Investigative Committee on the deadly Robb Elementary shooting. They presented that report last month. The Texas Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans met in June.

Committee reports must be in by the beginning of this legislative session in January, but lawmakers can start filing bills in November. Bills on school safety and guns are expected.