Southlake Woman Wins New Car in COVID-19 Vaccine Raffle

A Southlake woman won a new car as part of a COVID-19 vaccination raffle at her senior living management company.

Gracie Kennedy, who works as a housekeeper at the HarborChase senior living facility in Southlake, won the company-wide raffle for a 2021 Nissan Versa.

The Harbor Retirement Associates announced Kennedy's win on Thursday, when she received her new car in an event including Southlake mayor John Huffman.

According to a press release from HRA, the company held a company-wide drawing to encourage both residents and employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination in their facilities across the country.

The raffle included over $70,000 in cash prizes, but Kennedy ended up winning the grand prize of a 2021 Nissan Versa as well as one of four $500 drawings.