Southlake Police Sergeant Dies After ‘Sudden Medical Event,' City Says

A Southlake police officer who spent 21 years with the department has died after "a sudden medical event," the city says.

Southlake police Sgt. John Stokes joined the department in 1999 and most recently worked as the school resource officer surpervisor for Carroll ISD schools, according to the city. His death was not related to COVID-19.

"John was a beloved member of our police family and will be sorely missed by his co-workers and the community,” Southlake police Chief James Brandon said. “John had a long law enforcement career, but our school resource officer program’s leadership is a great example of the heart that he had for protecting others. We extend our condolences to the Stokes family and offer our prayers during this difficult time."

Stokes started his law enforcement career in 1986 with the Orange County Sheriff's department in California, according to the city. He was the Southlake Police Department Supervisor of the Year in 2018.

"Sgt. Stokes was a true servant leader to our community," Southlake Mayor Laura Hill said. "What he gave to Southlake’s students can’t be measured; it’s a gift that will live on through them for years to come."

Funeral arrangements are pending.