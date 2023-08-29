Southlake Police searching for victims of invasive video recordings

Southlake detectives are seeking victims of an invasive visual recording incident from June 5 that happened in an Old Navy at 2901 East Southlake Boulevard.

On June 21 Police responded to a call at approximately 1:30 p.m. about a man recording women in Old Navy changing rooms.

When officers arrived, they detained 30-year-old Brandon Bernard who admitted to filming the women from under the dressing room doors.

NBC 5 News Suspect Brandon Bernard

Southlake police seized Bernard’s phone and obtained a search warrant. They found Bernard had been at the same Old Navy in Southlake before on June 5 and filmed several women changing.

Detectives ask if you or another female you know was at the Southlake Old Navy at 2901 East Southlake Boulevard on June 5 from approximately 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and used a fitting room, to contact Detective Jenkins at mjenkins@ci.southlake.tx.us.