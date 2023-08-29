southlake

Southlake Police searching for victims of invasive video recordings

Detectives are looking to identify women who were recorded without their knowledge in dressing rooms at an Old Navy in Southlake

By Lucy Ladis

Southlake detectives are seeking victims of an invasive visual recording incident from June 5 that happened in an Old Navy at 2901 East Southlake Boulevard.

On June 21 Police responded to a call at approximately 1:30 p.m. about a man recording women in Old Navy changing rooms.

When officers arrived, they detained 30-year-old Brandon Bernard who admitted to filming the women from under the dressing room doors.

Suspect Brandon Bernard

Southlake police seized Bernard’s phone and obtained a search warrant. They found Bernard had been at the same Old Navy in Southlake before on June 5 and filmed several women changing.

Detectives ask if you or another female you know was at the Southlake Old Navy at 2901 East Southlake Boulevard on June 5 from approximately 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and used a fitting room, to contact Detective Jenkins at mjenkins@ci.southlake.tx.us.

