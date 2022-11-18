Southlake Carroll Students Return to Class After Gas Leak Reported

Students at Southlake's Carroll High School are headed back to class following an evacuation Friday morning due to a reported gas leak.

The Carroll ISD tweeted just before 11:30 a.m. that the high school had been evacuated due to a possible gas leak and that students and staff were being sent outside.

The Southlake Department of Public Safety inspected the building and determined the leak was coming from a water heater.

The district said the issue was resolved shortly before noon and that students and staff were given the all-clear to return to the building and resume classes.

#SAFEdragon Alert:

Carroll High School has been evacuated due to a possible gas leak. Students and staff will remain outside while Southlake DPS inspects the building. Please stay clear of the premises at this time. We will update you as soon as more info is available. pic.twitter.com/2NW8Sy3qIq — Carroll ISD (@Carrollisd) November 18, 2022