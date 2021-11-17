Southlake Carroll ISD Superintendent Apologizes for Being Distracted by Recent Controversies

Carroll ISD Superintendent Lane Ledbetter addressed parents and students in a special message last week, vowing to shift his focus from uniting the city to uniting the district.

According to our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, the superintendent, who will mark one year on the job Jan. 4, has been mired in ongoing controversies surrounding the district, from litigation involving the diversity and inclusion Cultural Competence Action Plan to a near-constant spotlight in the national media.

Last month, the district was the subject of international outcry following a secret recording provided to NBC News of a Carroll ISD administrator telling teachers if they have a book about the Holocaust in their classroom, they should also have materials that show an “opposing” perspective.

One district parent told The Dallas Morning News that some maintain they are concerned about the district’s trajectory, given that teachers are already looking to leave after the last few months of ongoing turmoil.

