DallasNews.com

Southlake Carroll ISD Superintendent Apologizes for Being Distracted by Recent Controversies

NBC 5 News

Carroll ISD Superintendent Lane Ledbetter addressed parents and students in a special message last week, vowing to shift his focus from uniting the city to uniting the district.

According to our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, the superintendent, who will mark one year on the job Jan. 4, has been mired in ongoing controversies surrounding the district, from litigation involving the diversity and inclusion Cultural Competence Action Plan to a near-constant spotlight in the national media.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Last month, the district was the subject of international outcry following a secret recording provided to NBC News of a Carroll ISD administrator telling teachers if they have a book about the Holocaust in their classroom, they should also have materials that show an “opposing” perspective.

One district parent told The Dallas Morning News that some maintain they are concerned about the district’s trajectory, given that teachers are already looking to leave after the last few months of ongoing turmoil.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Bedford homicide 4 mins ago

Bedford Homicide Solved After 34 Years: Police

tarrant area food bank 23 mins ago

Coach and Soul Singer Partner to Fight Hunger

Click here to read more from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comCARROLL ISDsouthlake carroll
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us