Southlake Carroll High School

Southlake Carroll High School Evacuated After to Bomb Threat on Monday Morning

Students and staff were given the all clear to return to class around 9:30 a.m.

By Hannah Jones

Southlake Carroll High School was evacuated for several hours in response to a bomb threat on Monday morning.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., Southlake DPS officials announced that the school had been evacuated.

According to Southlake DPS officials, students and staff were removed from the campus as a precaution in response to a bomb threat, though the details surrounding the bomb threat were not specified.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., Southlake DPS gave the all clear for Carroll High School students and staff to return to class and resume their day.

Officials said safety protocols were implemented in response to the bomb threat, allowing students and staff to return to campus.

