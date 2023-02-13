Southlake Carroll High School Evacuated After to Bomb Threat on Monday Morning

Southlake Carroll High School was evacuated for several hours in response to a bomb threat on Monday morning.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., Southlake DPS officials announced that the school had been evacuated.

According to Southlake DPS officials, students and staff were removed from the campus as a precaution in response to a bomb threat, though the details surrounding the bomb threat were not specified.

Heads up, as we have a bomb threat at Carroll High School.



We have evacuated students and staff as a precaution. We will update this thread with more information as we have it. — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) February 13, 2023

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., Southlake DPS gave the all clear for Carroll High School students and staff to return to class and resume their day.

Officials said safety protocols were implemented in response to the bomb threat, allowing students and staff to return to campus.