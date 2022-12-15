Southern U Marching Band Member, Among 3 Killed in Crash, Laid to Rest in Dallas

Drums were a big part of 19-year-old Tyran Williams’ life. It's only fitting his crew from DTX Drumline of Dallas took part in honoring him at his funeral.

"All he had to do was show up with his drumsticks and he was happy,” DTX Drumline co-founder Justin Allen said. “So just to have this opportunity to honor him and his legacy means the world to me right now."

Williams had achieved a childhood dream of playing for the famously known Southern University Marching Band. He and two other band members were killed when an 18-wheeler drifted onto the shoulder and hit their jeep as they were changing a flat tire.

"What we do know about him is that he loves to play in the band. So that means that he got some beats going on," Pastor Lawrence Robinson said from the pulpit during the service.

The theme of how much he loved Southern's marching band was shared all throughout the service.

"He always had a smile on his face,” said Kedric Taylor, Southern University Director of Bands. “He always had his sticks in his hand and he was ready and prepared. No matter what. No matter where we go, he was going to make sure he was prepared."

Even through her pain his mother, Tonya Williams, found comfort in sharing about her son's love of the marching band.

"He put that uniform on with tears in his eyes,” Williams said. “He said, 'momma I got that 'S' on my chest.' I said, 'yes you do.' I said every game I get to, 'I'll be there.'"

It's never easy saying goodbye, but his mom says the love from his band community will help carry her.

"Just the text messages,” Williams said. “The phone calls. It's just what's keeping me guys. I promise you guys that. That's what's keeping me. Just the love from every young person is keeping me.”

The other victims that died in that crash were 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of Cedar Hill.