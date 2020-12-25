SoupMobile Church Holds Annual Christmas Party With Some Changes

Hundreds of homeless men, women and children received some holiday joy on Christmas morning in Dallas.

The SoupMobile Church in South Dallas provided --- for people in need, many of whom live on the streets.

Hand-wrapped Christmas boxes filled with gloves, toiletries, snacks, hand sanitizer and other necessities were gifted to those who came out to the event.

People also received backpacks filled with food and gift cards.

A masked Santa, Mrs. Claus and Dallas Police were on hand to welcome guests. They made sure masks were provided and social distancing was being practiced.

Pastor David Timothy of the SoupMobile Church said this year looked different than from years past but it didn't stop anyone from enjoying some Christmas cheer.

"Yes, it's the pandemic but it's still Christmas and SoupMobile is here for the homeless in Dallas, Texas. This morning, we served more than 300 homeless men, women and lots of children from the local shelters. The goal this morning is to give them both their Christmas gifts and lots of love here on Christmas morning," Pastor Timothy said.

SoupMobile usually hosts around 500 homeless individuals at the Omni Hotel for a banquet, church service and a one night stay in the hotel, but COVID restrictions forced those plans to change this year.