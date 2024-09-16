YMCA is finalist in Chick-fil-A grant contest

The YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth is trying to get out the vote but it's not for the November election.

It's to win a contest that would give something good to the kids it serves.

The YMCA is the only Tarrant County nonprofit to be named a finalist in this year’s Chick-fil-A® True Inspiration Awards. It could win significant funding to support the building of an outdoor classroom at the 360-acre YMCA Camp Carter which will allow the Y to support its mission further.

Camp Carter connects kids to nature and science and takes them from learning from books to hands-on outdoor education.

The Y is asking folks to vote on the Chick-fil-A app between now and September 30th to help it win one of the True Inspiration Awards grants ranging from $30,000 to $350,000.

In 2024, the restaurant chain will continue to support nonprofits with a total commitment of $5 million.

Sixteen organizations will be awarded for their work in these areas.

Caring for People (four winners): Programs or projects supporting educational initiatives, including fostering character and leadership development, academic excellence, and community involvement in underserved youth.

Caring through Food (four winners): Programs or projects focused on addressing hunger and food insecurity facing children and their families.

Caring for Communities (four winners): Programs or projects focused on providing housing and other direct services to support young people and their families.

Caring for our Planet (four winners): Programs or projects that show care for our environment and our planet, or that demonstrate environmental stewardship through initiatives directly related to our other True Inspiration Awards categories of food, community, and people (i.e., community beautification, education opportunities, community gardens, outdoor classrooms, etc.).