Singer Puts Music on Wheels Outside Senior Homes

In North Dallas, a musician who used to perform for seniors inside assisted living facilities has now taken his music on wheels.

Norris Perry, 64, has spent every week of the last decade performing at senior living facilities. From country to jazz, he sings music from the 1920s to the 1970s, usually to a room full of happy listeners. He says he’s performed more than 8,700 shows for seniors in the last decade.

But the pandemic has forced many of these facilities to shut off outside visitors to protect vulnerable residents from the coronavirus.

That hasn’t stopped the music for Perry, though.

This sweet soul is Norris Perry. He's been performing at senior living facilities for the last decade, every week day, every week — he's always singing. But the pandemic hasn't stopped his music. He's put his show wheels on wheels.

He’s packed up his speakers and microphone into a wagon and walks around entire communities — section by section — performing multiple shows five days a week. He moves to almost 20 different spots across the complex, from the parking lot to outdoor courtyards so that everyone can hear the music.

“I miss seeing the faces of the seniors every day. I feel so fortunate and blessed that the management of the communities sees the value in music for their residents,” he told NBC 5. “I see them opening their windows and waving to me, throwing me kisses. I know they appreciate the love they get from outside.”

He has no plans of stopping anytime soon.