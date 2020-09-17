Sharp Suits Send Powerful Message of Perception, Nix Racial Stereotypes

NeAndre Broussard, the founder of Black Menswear, continues his mission of gathering well-dressed men of color, all at once in an organized effort to “change the narrative” with flash mobs.

It’s something good.

Broussard started what’s now a nationwide movement to shift the “perception” of black men in the media with a flash mob photoshoot in Dallas in 2017.

Flash mob photos have been taken in cities across the country. Each one of these men, dressed in sharp-tailored suits, sends a powerful message of perception. Because Broussard is a strong believer that perception, is reality.

Kendal Lanier

This year Broussard has flash mob photoshoots planned in at least a dozen cities across the country, including in Dallas where it all started.

“As we go to all these different cities, the love is the same, right, everyone is really in tune with okay, how can we come together as a community, as a culture, and change our narrative,” said Broussard. “How do we write our own story. Using our platform to really narrate the story, we use our voice to express more positivity around the black male versus the unfortunate negative stereotype.”

At each flash mob, Broussard will host a networking roundtable that he calls “dapper conversations.” His goal is to impact 1,500 additional lives at every event and to create a nonprofit suit bank where flash mob participants can donate.

The 7th Dallas flash mob with a powerful purpose is on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 26 in Downtown Dallas. The location will be announced 48 hours before and 125 men have already registered.

Sign up and help “change the narrative” - https://www.weareblackmenswear.com/