Rosa Parks Dolls Given to Girls at Lancaster ISD School

It was a big celebration at Rosa Parks-Millbrook Elementary School in Lancaster ISD on Tuesday. The faculty and students celebrated their 100th day of school in a unique way. Not just by giving a gift, but giving a gift the young girls could learn from.

Their 100th day of school fell on the same day as civil rights icon, Rosa Parks’ birthday. Teachers and staff knew that they had to do something special, so they did.

“The goal was for the students to receive something that would leave a lasting impression. Teachers and school staff began searching for and collecting Rosa Parks Barbie Bolls from the Inspiring Women Series late last year with the help of parents and members of the community,” Sherese Lightfoot of Lancaster ISD said.

When it was time for the big surprise, the teachers got all of the young girls in the cafeteria and pulled back the curtain on the stage. Behind it were hundreds of Rosa Parks Barbie Dolls, carefully placed in from of a replica of the bus she sat on in 1955.

“This event was more than just a doll giveaway; it was an opportunity to inspire our young ladies in the district as they prepare to reach the next level, the district’s theme for the school year.”