Pumpkin patch with a purpose at NorthPark Center

The pumpkin patch at NorthPark Center is more than a beautiful sight this fall, it is also serving a purpose for a Dallas nonprofit.

NorthPark Center and Community Partners of Dallas will present the first-ever NorthPark Pumpkin Patch in CenterPark Garden from October 11 to November 3, 2024.

Visitors can look forward to photo opportunities, storytimes with Bookmarks, a Dallas Public Library, and whimsical scavenger hunts that will spark children's imagination and creativity.

Throughout the duration of the event, all change collected by the wishing well in the Pumpkin Patch, the Neiman Marcus Fountain, and the Dillard’s Fountain will be donated to CPD.

CPD will host Change is Good, its annual fundraiser, in the Pumpkin Patch on Sunday, October 13, from 3-6 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring change they have collected, or raised online, to change a child's life. For every $10 of change donated, you will receive one chance ticket for one of their prizes.

The Pumpkin Patch will be free and open to the public.

Storytime in the Pumpkin Patch

Saturdays - October 12, 19, and 26, and November 2 at 11 a.m.

Get into the spirit of the fall season with special storytimes in the NorthPark Pumpkin Patch. Bookmarks staff will present a collection of autumn or Halloween-themed stories and songs that are perfect for children six years and younger. Storytime and book giveaways are sponsored by Atmos Energy.

Fall Family Portraits with James French Photography

Saturdays - October 12 and 26, 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Capture your family moments in the NorthPark Pumpkin Patch! Your $40 purchase includes two 5x5 prints that will be mailed. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Community Partners of Dallas. Families will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Creepy Critters in the Pumpkin Patch

Saturday, October 19 at 1 p.m.

Snakes, lizards, bugs, and amphibians are invading the Pumpkin Patch! Come see a special presentation about these creatures from Creepy Critters and learn more about how they slither and crawl.