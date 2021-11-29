Prosper ISD

Prosper ISD Teachers Make Plans to Spend Grant Money

A donation from a car dealership will support projects at two schools

By Deborah Ferguson

Prosper Education Foundation and Park Place Lexus Plano surprise teachers with grant money.
Park Place Lexus Plano

Some teachers in the Prosper ISD got a surprise the other day that will bring something good to their classrooms and students.

Prosper Education Foundation and Park Place Lexus Plano awarded grants to support three projects at two schools.

Teachers at Prosper High School will use the grant money for a resource reading library and a color poster printer for project-based learning.

Grant money for Light Farms Elementary will give a boost to the school's social and emotional development curriculum.

“Park Place Lexus donated $10,000 to Prosper Education Foundation to support the school’s mission to see each PISD student succeed,” Chris Brunner, general manager of Park Place Lexus Plano, said in a news release. “We are glad students will receive additional resources to further their education. Each grant can help another teacher and student succeed, and that benefits our entire community.”

The Prosper Education Foundation supports teacher grants, teacher awards, teacher resources, and senior scholarships and academic programs at schools in Prosper ISD.

