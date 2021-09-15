Passion for Math Inspires Teenager to Write Book

A high school senior in Frisco has a long list of credits to her name - author, tutor, philanthropist - and she's using her talents for something good.

Shreya Bhandari published her own math book. "Addition Workbook For Kids" promises to "give students all the practice they need in order to excel" and is sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble. It wasn't enough, though, for Shreya to write and publish the book. The student at Independence High School wanted to share her passion for education.

"I decided to buy over 100 copies of my own book using the money I made from tutoring and then am donating the copies," she wrote in an email to NBC 5. She's now donated 100 copies to three nonprofits: Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County, Kairos International, and the Ronald McDonald House. "I truly believe that every child in this world deserves a great education and love to contribute in any way towards that," she wrote.

Shreya is currently ranked number one in her graduating class. She's written numerous research articles published in international journals and is the founder and president of the community club Future Problem Solving Frisco, a club focused on generating and implementing solutions to problems that may arise in the future.