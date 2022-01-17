anna isd

North Texas Students Install Little Libraries

By Laura Harris

Getty Images

Some students from Anna Middle School Gifted and Talented program have installed four “little free libraries” in locations around the city.

AMS teacher Christian Gober coordinated with the City of Anna Neighborhood Services Department to select the locations, identify necessary resources to complete the project and decide who would be responsible for the maintenance.

The little free libraries are installed at Slayter Creek Park, Johnson Park, Natural Springs Park and Sherley Heritage Park.

In a city press release, the gesture shows a continued interest in a formal community library in Anna.

“We’re thrilled to have this project come to fruition in Anna and to have collaborated with Anna Middle School’s Gifted and Talented program to make it happen,” said Director of Neighborhood Services Marc Marchand. “In May 2021, Anna neighbors voted to approve bond Proposition B for a community library. While we’re in the early stages of design for the project and public input will begin next month, the work by these students shows the continued interest and desire for access to books and community.”

Book donations are being accepted at Anna Middle School.

