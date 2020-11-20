North Texas Navy Veteran Launches Effort to Help Local Businesses

A Navy veteran promised herself that even when she retired from service, she wouldn’t stop serving.

Rodesia Scott and her husband have 34 years of combined service as Chief Petty Officers in the U.S. Navy.

“The struggles of being on deployment and trying to get beauty necessities while we were overseas was crazy,” Scott said. “Most of the time we were trying to make do with what we had because we didn’t have access.”

Her beauty supply business was just supposed to be online, but then she started rethinking that.

“I originally said I would just do it online, but the community wanted it. So I wanted to open a store. This came to me back in 2017, while I was deployed,” Scott said.

She made her dream a reality with the opening of Lynn’s Beauty Depot in DeSoto in the summer of 2020. It’s the first Black-owned, woman-owned and veteran-owned beauty supply store in the city.

Scott said it wasn’t just about herself, but it was also about opening the door for other small business owners, especially in the midst of a pandemic.

“COVID [the pandemic] doesn’t allow me to financially be flexible to give back, so I am doing it in the best way I can by hosting small business Saturdays in my store. Small business owners can come in and sell their products in a store and hopefully get traction in the community,” Scott said. “Not everybody is able to have the same platform that I have which is a brick and mortar store. So in order for us to grow and network, it’s easier for us to come together instead of us doing stuff separately.”

Lynn’s Beauty Depot is located at 1488 N Hampton Rd in DeSoto.