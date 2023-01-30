Nonprofit Celebrates A Milestone As It Works to End Period Poverty in North Texas

It's usually something good when we hear the number one million: a million bucks, a million dreams.

In the case of the nonprofit She Supply, one million means help for women in North Texas.

The Flower Mound-based nonprofit recently moved one step closer to helping end period poverty in North Texas with the donation of their one millionth box of period products to The Family Place - a shelter for families escaping domestic violence.

The two agencies have partnered for almost three years now.

“Thanks to She Supply’s monthly donations, we were able to serve approximately 1,800 women and girls in the shelter in 2022,” said Ashley Sampson, The Ann Moody Shelter Program Director at The Family Place. “This is the lasting impact we’re trying to make. That even when clients leave our services, they know when they are in need, they can always come back no matter the problem, and we are here to help them. We appreciate our partnership with She Supply and look forward to serving our community together in 2023," Sampson said in a news release.

She Supply was founded in 2016 after a post on social media prompted two friends to do some research, and they discovered one in four women in Dallas-Fort Worth struggle to afford hygiene products.

"The products are not inexpensive and there are women that are making decisions about you know, do I buy a gallon of milk or do I buy you know a box of period products," said co-founder Kathy Meyer. "So the more the more we talk to folks and learned and kept doing research and looking at, you know, what are truly the statistics that are being published. But then, you know, the need, you know, actually grew, any time you talk to anyone that works at a title one high school or middle school, they will clearly tell you without doubt. I mean, you don't have to go go find some published research to tell you the need there and how, the problem is, is very evident among, you know, the teenagers as well as women."

The nonprofit partners with agencies that serve women who are low-income, in homeless and domestic violence shelters, through food pantries and in schools.

Donations come from fundraisers, grants, individuals, purchases on an Amazon wish list. She Supply is also a member of Alliance for Period Supplies.