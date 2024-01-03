Nonprofit asks for a million more in 2024 in an effort to end period poverty

A nonprofit that collects and gives away period supplies celebrated the donation of its one-millionth menstrual product in January 2023.

In 2024, the goal is to do something good for more women and girls in North Texas and push that number two million.

A Million More in 2024 is the theme this year for She Supply.

“There are more than 150,000 female-led households in North Texas living below the poverty line and nearly 2,500 women who are homeless,” writes co-founder Kathy Meyer on the group's website. “We started She Supply to fight the effects of poverty through service and friendship and to provide a sense of dignity and cleanliness to women in less fortunate circumstances. Every day in North Texas, there are thousands of women who can’t go to work, can’t go to an interview, can’t leave the house because they can’t afford to buy feminine hygiene products. There are thousands of girls who miss school every month because they don’t have access to or can’t afford period products. Period poverty is a real issue and for us. This is just the beginning.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The Flower Mound-based nonprofit that was formed in 2016 provides free pads, tampons, and underwear to women who are low-income and/or in homeless and domestic violence shelters.

It also works with schools and other agencies to get menstrual products to girls so they can stay in class and in the game, no matter what day of the month it is.

The nonprofit says 25% of women struggled to buy period products last year due to lack of income.

“Unless you’ve seen its effects, period poverty is something most people never really think about. But for those affected, it’s paralyzing," said She Supply President and Chair Denise Angarola in a statement on the website.

Angarola told NBC 5 that volunteers and donations of time, money and menstrual products along with awareness of A Million More in 2024 goal could help it serve more women and girls. Anyone interested can email info@shesupply.org.