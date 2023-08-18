Mid-August brings record temps, local company stepping up to help relief

North Texas is experiencing the hottest temperatures of the year, some of them record temperatures. KDC, a Dallas-based corporate development and investment firm said they saw the need to help charities who serve some of the most vulnerable in the North Texas community and they stepped in to help.

KDC donated more than 200,000 reusable water bottles, with more coming. But they didn’t do it alone. They credit the collaboration with 10 non-profit organizations to get them distributed.

Among the local organizations receiving the reusable water bottles are Dallas 24 Hour Club, Union Gospel Mission in both Dallas and Tarrant County, OurCalling Dallas, The Human Impact, Men of Nehemiah, The Salvation Army of North Texas, Cornerstone Baptist & Community Center, Austin Street Shelter & Center and Bonton Farms.

“We reached out to a variety of community groups and one of the biggest needs they communicated right now is hydration, especially as the heat continues,” said Steve Van Amburgh, KDC CEO. “As DFW continues to see record-high heat, it’s advised to drink plenty of fluids and stay in the air conditioning. However, that is just not possible for those without a home or shelter, so as a company we are trying to lend these organizations a helping hand while they serve the city’s most vulnerable populations.”

KDC said as part of their mission, they have used their development skills and commercial real estate industry to develop and manage facilities for local nonprofits.